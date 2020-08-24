ROB ROSE: Like it or not, SA lurches towards IMF

Mteto Nyati, CEO of technology company Altron, has never shied away from speaking his mind.

Still, his declaration this weekend that “the ANC has gone past its sell-by date … it is time for change” was brave, given how vindictive the governing party tends to be towards business leaders who speak their mind.

Nyati’s point was that the party hasn’t been able to meet the challenges SA faces; instead its leaders “have buried their heads in the sand,” he said on social media.

This is abundantly clear — not only in the ANC’s pusillanimous response to the swearing-in of corruption-accused Zandile Gumede in Kwazulu-Natal’s legislature last week, but in the fact that its leaders haven’t bothered to grapple with how broken the economy really is.

Speaking to the FM yesterday, Nyati said the country’s economic trajectory leads one way: to the door of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“We’re heading for a big problem — if you look at our tax collections, we’re spending way more than we’re collecting. So you have to find money somewhere, and that’s where the IMF will have to come in,” he says.

Last month SA was lent $4.3bn by the IMF as part of its “rapid financing instrument,” which came with a low 1.1% interest rate and just a few conditions.

But that’s not the bogeyman those in the left of the ANC are worried about: rather, it’s the IMF’s fully-fledged “structural adjustment programme” in which it lends a far larger sum of money to a country, provided that government agrees to specific austerity measures.

The ANC’s left and its alliance partners fear that accepting such a deal means SA would lose its “economic sovereignty” and be prevented from implementing policies in the way they wish — such as land expropriation, or nationalising the SA Reserve Bank. This is why, two weeks ago, SA Communist Party secretary-general Blade Nzimande described the IMF loan as a “grievous mistake” because, he said, it exposes the country to suffocation by imperialist interests.

Forget for a minute the emptiness of that phrase, or that Nzimande, as higher education minister, was part of the cabinet that agreed on the IMF loan; it illustrates starkly that Nzimande clearly doesn’t appreciate how SA was so out of options that it had little choice but to approach the IMF.

By contrast, Nyati sees no problem in SA approaching the IMF, as long as those funds are actually used for the right things. “For example, unlocking infrastructure spending — and this includes for digital infrastructure, because we’ve seen how critical that has been to connect schools and hospitals during Covid-19,” he says.

His point was reiterated this weekend by Duncan Artus, the 44-year old who is taking over as chief investment officer of the highly-rated investment firm Allan Gray.

In an interview with Business Times’ Chris Barron, Artus said a bailout appeal to the IMF is looking inevitable.

“The cost of our 10-year government debt is higher than [growth in] our economy. Just do the maths; it can’t carry on like that. Unless we make some brave economic decisions, it won’t be long,” he said.

In a rather terrifying diagnosis, Artus said that SA is “getting closer to that death spiral all the time,” as it fails to implement critical reforms.

Artus’ views underscore many others, including economist Thabi Leoka, who told the FM a few weeks ago that it was becoming “increasingly difficult to see how we can execute a U-turn”. Unless things change, she said “we’ll be knocking on the doors of the IMF by October 2021”.

A lost cause?

In other words, the country has to do the right things economically if it wants to avoid landing up at the IMF. The trouble is, does the ANC even know what the right thing is any more?

This wasn’t at all evident from the torturous debates within the party over what to do about the flagrant incidents of corrupt Covid-19 tenders.

Rather famously, the ANC’s own secretary-general Ace Magashule said a few weeks ago: “tell me of one leader of the ANC who has not done business with government”. This, after his sons were exposed by Daily Maverick’s Pieter Louis Myburgh for scoring state contracts worth R2.7m to manage Covid-19.

Yet Magashule is the man who, as the City Press reported yesterday, is has taken charge of ‘cleaning up’ the organisation. A letter which Magashule sent to ANC structures apparently said “a team of ANC cadres” would be picked to investigate claims of corruption.

Or put another way: the foxes will be drawing up a report probing instances where the henhouse’s integrity had been compromised.