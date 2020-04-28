News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 32: Latest coronavirus numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 4,793, and 90 deaths in total

28 April 2020 - 06:00

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Restaurant industry on its knees
News & Fox
2.
Marc Wainer: ‘He called it as he saw it’
News & Fox
3.
FREE | Read the full April 16 edition of ...
News & Fox
4.
A bad week for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

Communities, not government, can and are fighting Covid-19

Opinion

TOM EATON: Not the flu, not Ebola, this virus forces us to flatten new curves

Opinion / Columnists

How South Africans are dodging lockdown alcohol ban

National / Health

Takeaways and exercise, but no alcohol under level 4 lockdown

National

BUSI MAVUSO: Let’s have a clear road map of how businesses will operate on ...

Opinion / Columnists

Lockdown: did SA overreact?

Features

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Beware the iron fist of our political overlords

Opinion

SA’s Covid-19 models were ‘flawed’, says former NICD expert

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.