SA’s Covid-19 models were ‘flawed’, says former NICD expert

The modelling of how many people would contract Covid-19 and die was “flawed, illogical and made wild assumptions”, says Professor Shabhi Madhi, the former head of SA’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

It’s an important claim not just because of Madhi’s stature (he also co-ran the Medical Research Council), but also because the Covid-19 model, which suggested between 87,000 and 350,000 deaths, was instrumental in government’s decision to implement a lockdown.

The government’s initial model also predicted that 600 virus patients would be needing ICU care in SA by April 1. But by April 18th, the last publicly released figures showed there were 32 Covid-19 patients in ICU.

While the lockdown would have slowed the spread of the disease, it had only been in place for four days by April 1st, so this was likely not the reason why there were so few ICU patients.

Madhi says the initial modelling and fatality estimates were “back of envelope calculations”.

The models were prepared by the SA Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (Sacema) at Stellenbosch University, as well as the NICD. They used data from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak began.

The SACEMA model modelled its fatality projections around different scenarios in which 10%, 20%, and 40% of the population contracted the virus.

Madhi says he raised problems with the model at the time. Nowhere in the world — even in Wuhan or elsewhere — had even 10% contracted the virus. “I told them that at the start, this is implausible,” he told the FM.

He claims the model was not sufficiently flexible to adjust for infection rates, depending on how many other people in the population had contracted the virus. As it is, the more people who’re infected, the fewer new people a contagious person can potentially affect.

This week, the FM asked professor Juliet Pulliam, the head of Sacema, why their model was based on a minimum 10% infection rate, and whether they still believed deaths would be as high as initially predicted.

Pulliam responded: “the model you refer to was a preliminary assessment that was based on the best available information at the time. A new modeling report will be released by NICD [this week]”.

However, Sacema’s model, which was instrumental in shaping public policy, could have been distributed for review by other experts in real time. This is an approach adopted by some other countries.

In its defense, Sacema’s model isn’t the only one to be re-adjusted downwards. The UK’s Imperial College London initially predicted huge numbers of deaths including 2.2 million in the US, but this has since been toned down.

However, its initial figure of 350,000 deaths was frightening — more than ten-fold the number of people who die annually of tuberculosis, which is SA’s biggest killer. Madhi says those mortality rates were based on “wild assumptions”.

By contract, Madhi himself estimates that over the next two years, there may be 43,000 Covid-19 fatalities in SA, as the virus waxes and wanes. This year, he estimates there will be 25,000 deaths.

Wanted: a smarter strategic response

That 25,000 number sounds high, but Madhi says that even though that’s probably equal to the number of people who die of TB in SA each year, that would never lead to a national lockdown. In part, he says, this is because TB is out of sight — a disease of the poor which predominantly kills in the rural areas.

StatisticsSA figures show that in 2017, 25,336 people died of diabetes and 22,259 died of cerebrovascular disease, which includes strokes and aneurysms. That year, 28,678 people died of TB.

Madhi says the Covid-19 deaths, however, are likely to happen within a short period, during winter when hospitals typically have high numbers of flu cases too. Typically, hospital wards reach 90% capacity with peak flu cases — and Covid-19 could make this a lot worse.

This appears to have been the rationale behind seeking to lockdown the country, and slow transmission.

However, public opposition to the lockdown has grown steadily as the economic situation worsens. Experts estimate that more than 1-million people will lose their jobs and the economy will shrink by more than 6%.

Madhi argues that the initial lockdown was necessary to increase hospital preparations, increase testing and slow transmission so that the hospital system is not overwhelmed. The fact that fewer people used taxis and the affluent are staying at home has definitely slowed the spread of the virus, he says.

The problem is, he says, there isn’t enough testing happening, nor enough isolation beds for positive people who live in high-density areas. Which doesn’t mean the government isn’t trying: there are 2,000 beds being prepared for quarantine at Nasdaq convention centre.

“The plan for future needs to [be] much more measured,” warns Madhi, of any restrictions on businesses opening up.

The NICD, which is an agency of the department of health, has previously told the FM that it cannot make its models public due to a confidentiality agreement with the department of health. However, this reduces the possibility that epidemiologists can review and critique the assumptions.

Madhi also warned that no-one is modelling the ‘collateral damage’ of the lockdown and the impact of the economic meltdown on disease and death. Rather, he said, the government’s focus was on decreasing infections and fatalities — not the broader picture.

At this point, the economic impact is unclear. Neither economists nor business leaders have provided any estimates of the ‘life years lost’ through the increase in unemployment.

However, as Madhi acknowledged, poverty can make things worse. It increases the risk of contracting TB in high-density settings like informal settings and fuels HIV infections as women trade sex for money, to cite just two examples.

A cautionary tale from the DRC

However, a bad response to a disease can be disastrous.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, a strict Ebola response decreased movement and led to a halt in the country’s wider disease vaccine programme. The upshot was that while the Ebola outbreak killed 3,500 people, the country then had to deal with the world’s worst measles outbreak, which left more than 6,000 children dead.

On Thursday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that the lockdown in many countries across the globe should not stop immunization of babies. It cited the measles deaths in the DRC as an example of why this is necessary.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, said: “While the world strives to develop a new vaccine for Covid-19 at record speed, we must not risk losing the fight to protect everyone, everywhere against vaccine-preventable diseases. These diseases will come roaring back if we do not vaccinate.”

Madhi, who himself is a global expert in vaccine science, is particularly worried about how few vaccinations for measles have been conducted in SA on children in the past month.

