News & Fox / Numbers

US mass shootings, by the numbers

There have been 92 mass shootings in the US since 1982

16 November 2018 - 12:42

151118 Numbers Us Shooting by Tiso Blackstar Group on Scribd

Gunman targeting Jews kills 11 in Pittsburgh synagogue

Robert Bowers, 46, of Pittsburgh, was taken into custody after a shootout
World
19 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
How Markus Jooste sold Steinhoff its headquarters
News & Fox
2.
Why SA has Africa’s highest porn viewership
News & Fox / Digital
3.
The rise and fall of Malusi Gigaba
News & Fox / Trending
4.
KAP: Steinhoff’s obstinate stain
News & Fox

Related Articles

JONNY STEINBERG: Is political instability linked to a higher homicide rate?
Opinion / Columnists

JUSTICE MALALA: When most leaders would put aside partisan views, Trump divides ...
World

Texas governor to hold school-safety talks in wake of latest mass shooting
World / Americas

Dick’s ends sales of assault rifles at all its US stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Trump’s new stance on gun restrictions sets him on collision course with NRA
World / Americas

Walmart joins Dick’s in restricting US gun sales
World / Americas

Donald Trump’s answer to school shootings is to arm the teachers
World / Americas

US police seek motive for Las Vegas massacre
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.