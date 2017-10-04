US police seek motive for Las Vegas massacre

"He was a sick man, a demented man," US President Donald Trump told reporters. "Lot of problems, I guess, and we’re looking into him very, very seriously, but we’re dealing with a very, very sick individual." He declined to answer a question about whether he considered the attack an act of domestic terrorism.

US officials also discounted a claim of responsibility by the Islamic State militant group. Police said they believed Paddock acted alone.

"We have no idea what his belief system was," Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters on Monday. "I can’t get into the mind of a psychopath." Although police said they had no other suspects, Lombardo said investigators wanted to talk to Paddock’s girlfriend and live-in companion, Marilou Danley, who he said was travelling abroad, possibly in Tokyo.

Lombardo said detectives were "aware of other individuals" involved in the sale of weapons Paddock acquired.

The closest Paddock appeared to have ever come to a brush with the law was for a traffic infraction, according to the authorities.

As with previous mass shootings that have rocked the US, the massacre in Las Vegas stirred the ongoing debate about gun ownership, which is protected by the Second Amendment to the Constitution, and about how much that right should be subject to controls.

Democrats reiterated what is generally the party’s stance — that legislative action is needed to reduce mass shootings. Republicans argue that restrictions on lawful gun ownership cannot deter criminal behaviour. "We’ll be talking about gun laws as time goes by," Trump said.

The death toll, which officials said could rise, surpassed the massacre of 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in 2016. That gunman pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

Paddock seemed atypical of the overtly troubled, angry young men who experts say have come to embody the profile of most mass shooters.

Public records on Paddock point to an itinerant existence across west and southeast US, including stints as an apartment manager and aerospace industry worker.

But Paddock appeared to be settling into a quiet life when he bought a home in a Nevada retirement community a few years ago, about an hour’s drive from Las Vegas and the casinos he enjoyed.

His brother, Eric, described Stephen Paddock as financially well-off and an enthusiast of video poker games and cruises. "We’re bewildered, and our condolences go out to the victims," Eric Paddock said in a telephone interview from Orlando, Florida. "We have no idea in the world."

Las Vegas’s casinos, nightclubs and shopping draw more than 40-million visitors from around the world each year.

The Strip was packed with visitors when the shooting started shortly after 10pm local time on Sunday during the Route 91 Harvest music festival. The gunfire erupted as country music star Jason Aldean was performing. He ran off stage as the shooting progressed.

Video of the attack showed throngs of people screaming and cowering on the open ground as gunfire strafed the crowd from a distance police estimated at more than 460m.

The bloodshed ended after police swarming the hotel closed in on the gunman, who shot and wounded a hotel security officer through the door of his two-room suite and then killed himself before police entered, authorities said.

Police said 23 guns were found in Paddock’s suite.

Lombardo said a search of the suspect’s car turned up a supply of ammonium nitrate, a fertiliser compound that can be formed into explosives and was used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing of a federal office building that killed 168 people.

Police found another 19 firearms, some explosives and thousands of rounds of ammunition at Paddock’s home in Mesquite, about 145km northeast of Las Vegas. They also obtained a warrant to search a second house connected to Paddock in Reno, Nevada.

