News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Spacious R6.5m designer home in Sunninghill

Designer finishes include solid wood parquet floors, plantation shutters and wood-burning fireplaces

12 March 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Sunninghill, Johannesburg

PRICE: R6.5m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This spacious designer home with Balinese flair offers five bedrooms, four bathrooms, four reception rooms and three patios that provide a seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Designer finishes include solid wood parquet floors, plantation shutters and wood-burning fireplaces. Additional features include a state-of-the-art movie projector, garaging for five cars, staff quarters/cottage, gas geysers, a water tank and a smart alarm system.

WHERE: Club Mykonos, Langebaan

PRICE: From R900,000

WHO: Seeff

Set in the heart of the West Coast holiday village of Club Mykonos, Aegean Heights is an exclusive security estate offering 41 individual stands, all with unparalleled ocean and harbour views. The development offers easy access to Langebaan’s beaches.

Plots are priced from R900,000 to R3.45m while prices of completed homes start at R7.5m.

More hot property

HOT PROPERTY: Newly built R18.75m home in Constantia Upper

Set in a quiet cul-de-sac, this newly built home offers the ultimate in country living and is surrounded by lush green lawns and forest walks
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: R7.9m apartment in Rosebank’s art mile

The apartment has two en suite bedrooms, set on each side of spacious living areas
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: V&A Waterfront’s R42.5m designer penthouse

This Cécile & Boyd-designed penthouse in the sought-after Dovenby at the V&A Marina offers total exclusivity for those who value privacy
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Why SA (and the world) won’t cope with a ...
News & Fox
2.
Vodacom moves first on data prices
News & Fox
3.
A good week for Eskom’s André de Ruyter
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
Mkhwebane faces mutiny from within
News & Fox
5.
A mining heavyweight to enter the ring in Limpopo
News & Fox / Digital

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: R15.5m Cape homestead in Constantia

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R9.5m designer home in Kyalami Heights

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Stellenbosch’s new student development

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Luxury R65m apartment in Bantry Bay

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Multilevel home in Harbour Island for R10.65m

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Grand R49m home in Constantia

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Clifton’s Stefan Antoni-designed masterpiece

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.