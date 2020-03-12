HOT PROPERTY: Spacious R6.5m designer home in Sunninghill
Designer finishes include solid wood parquet floors, plantation shutters and wood-burning fireplaces
WHERE: Sunninghill, Johannesburg
PRICE: R6.5m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This spacious designer home with Balinese flair offers five bedrooms, four bathrooms, four reception rooms and three patios that provide a seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Designer finishes include solid wood parquet floors, plantation shutters and wood-burning fireplaces. Additional features include a state-of-the-art movie projector, garaging for five cars, staff quarters/cottage, gas geysers, a water tank and a smart alarm system.
WHERE: Club Mykonos, Langebaan
PRICE: From R900,000
WHO: Seeff
Set in the heart of the West Coast holiday village of Club Mykonos, Aegean Heights is an exclusive security estate offering 41 individual stands, all with unparalleled ocean and harbour views. The development offers easy access to Langebaan’s beaches.
Plots are priced from R900,000 to R3.45m while prices of completed homes start at R7.5m.