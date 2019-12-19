News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Clifton’s Stefan Antoni-designed masterpiece

Set in Nettleton Road, the Atlantic seaboard’s most prestigious street, this Stefan Antoni-designed masterpiece boasts every luxury imaginable

19 December 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town

PRICE: R172.5m

WHO: Seeff

Set in Nettleton Road, the Atlantic seaboard’s most prestigious street, this Stefan Antoni-designed masterpiece boasts every luxury imaginable and sets a new record for 2019 asking prices. The property has spectacular ocean, mountain and city views. Special features include a Zen-like garden, a pool deck overlooking the Clifton bay, an elevator, a cinema room, a gym and two sets of staff quarters.

WHERE: Bedfordview, Johannesburg

PRICE: R8.5m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

This minimalistic, one-of-a-kind home is tucked away on a secure road and offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and open-plan living areas that flow to a pool and entertainment area equipped with a built-in bar and braai. Staff accommodation (or flatlet) and extras such as fibre, a generator and a borehole complete the picture.

SA’s top suburbs: amid the gloom, an R85m sale

SA’s housing market is battered, but it means there are discounts aplenty – the largest sale this year was picked up for 30% less than the asking ...
Features
1 week ago

Top suburbs: where to get the best bang for your buck

The bad news is that property prices in stalwart suburbs like Camps Bay and Hyde Park are actually falling. The good news is that there are still ...
Features
1 week ago

SA’s worst-performing suburbs: Why prices in some areas have not budged

There are various reasons why a suburb falls out of favour. Often it relates to an increase in crime and grime, or to construction activity and the ...
Features
1 week ago

