HOT PROPERTY: Clifton’s Stefan Antoni-designed masterpiece
WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town
PRICE: R172.5m
WHO: Seeff
Set in Nettleton Road, the Atlantic seaboard’s most prestigious street, this Stefan Antoni-designed masterpiece boasts every luxury imaginable and sets a new record for 2019 asking prices. The property has spectacular ocean, mountain and city views. Special features include a Zen-like garden, a pool deck overlooking the Clifton bay, an elevator, a cinema room, a gym and two sets of staff quarters.
WHERE: Bedfordview, Johannesburg
PRICE: R8.5m
WHO: Jawitz Properties
This minimalistic, one-of-a-kind home is tucked away on a secure road and offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and open-plan living areas that flow to a pool and entertainment area equipped with a built-in bar and braai. Staff accommodation (or flatlet) and extras such as fibre, a generator and a borehole complete the picture.