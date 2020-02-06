HOT PROPERTY: R9.5m designer home in Kyalami Heights

WHERE: Kyalami Heights, Midrand

PRICE: R9.5m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

One of only 25 properties that make up Kyalami Heights (also known as Intaba Country Lifestyle Estate), this designer home offers four en suite bedrooms, a large open-plan living area, an office, staff accommodation, three garages and a swimming pool. The estate is close to Kyalami Corner shopping centre, good schools and the N1 highway, and comes with landscaped gardens with abundant birdlife.