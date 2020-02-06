HOT PROPERTY: R9.5m designer home in Kyalami Heights
This home offers four en suite bedrooms, a large open-plan living area, an office, staff accommodation, three garages and a swimming pool
WHERE: Kyalami Heights, Midrand
PRICE: R9.5m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
One of only 25 properties that make up Kyalami Heights (also known as Intaba Country Lifestyle Estate), this designer home offers four en suite bedrooms, a large open-plan living area, an office, staff accommodation, three garages and a swimming pool. The estate is close to Kyalami Corner shopping centre, good schools and the N1 highway, and comes with landscaped gardens with abundant birdlife.
WHERE: Sea Point, Cape Town
PRICE: R13.5m
WHO: Dogon Group Properties
This luxury penthouse has a private 114m² rooftop terrace, Jacuzzi and built-in gas braai with stunning mountain and sea views. The property comprises three en suite bedrooms and an open-plan living area leading onto a balcony. Additional features include two parking bays, a storeroom, airconditioning, underfloor heating and heated towel rails. The property is pet friendly and short-term lets are allowed.