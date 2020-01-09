News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Grand R49m home in Constantia

Situated in the embassy belt of Constantia Upper, this grand home comprises 1,395m² of living space and has spectacular valley, mountain and sea views

09 January 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R49m

WHO: Greeff Properties

Situated in the embassy belt of Constantia Upper, this grand home comprises 1,395m² of living space and has spectacular valley, mountain and sea views. It has five en suite bedrooms, various living rooms, a bespoke gourmet kitchen, a study and a conservatory. Additional features include a wine cellar, two separate built-in bars, storage rooms and garaging for seven cars.

WHERE: Illovo, Joburg

PRICE: R6.95m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This large five-bedroom, four-bathroom townhouse in a well-run complex is suitable for an extended family and is set in a pet-friendly, manicured garden. The property offers easy access to the M1 highway and the business hubs of Rosebank and Sandton. Additional features include a separate TV room, a study, a guest toilet, four garages and double staff accommodation.

More hot property

HOT PROPERTY: Clifton’s Stefan Antoni-designed masterpiece

Set in Nettleton Road, the Atlantic seaboard’s most prestigious street, this Stefan Antoni-designed masterpiece boasts every luxury imaginable
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Morningside show-stopper

Set in a landscaped garden in a prime position in Morningside, this opulent home offers four bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms and five reception rooms
News & Fox
1 month ago

HOT PROPERTY: The wow house of Bishopscourt

The main suite offers its own study, coffee station and balcony
News & Fox
1 month ago

Most read

1.
SAA: the vampire that nothing can kill
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Group Five CEO Thabo Kgogo
National
3.
HOT PROPERTY: Century City’s cool luxury penthouse
News & Fox / Hot Property
4.
HOT PROPERTY: Designer cluster homes in Atholl
News & Fox / Hot Property

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Expansive views and a steam room in Kalk Bay

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Live large in Constantia Upper

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Entertainer’s dream in Waterfall Equestrian Estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A surfer’s dream in Kommetjie

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R46m for a home on one of SA’s most exclusive streets

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Somerset West’s R39.95m Silvertree Heights estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.