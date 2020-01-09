HOT PROPERTY: Grand R49m home in Constantia
Situated in the embassy belt of Constantia Upper, this grand home comprises 1,395m² of living space and has spectacular valley, mountain and sea views
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R49m
WHO: Greeff Properties
Situated in the embassy belt of Constantia Upper, this grand home comprises 1,395m² of living space and has spectacular valley, mountain and sea views. It has five en suite bedrooms, various living rooms, a bespoke gourmet kitchen, a study and a conservatory. Additional features include a wine cellar, two separate built-in bars, storage rooms and garaging for seven cars.
WHERE: Illovo, Joburg
PRICE: R6.95m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This large five-bedroom, four-bathroom townhouse in a well-run complex is suitable for an extended family and is set in a pet-friendly, manicured garden. The property offers easy access to the M1 highway and the business hubs of Rosebank and Sandton. Additional features include a separate TV room, a study, a guest toilet, four garages and double staff accommodation.