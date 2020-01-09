HOT PROPERTY: Grand R49m home in Constantia

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R49m

WHO: Greeff Properties

Situated in the embassy belt of Constantia Upper, this grand home comprises 1,395m² of living space and has spectacular valley, mountain and sea views. It has five en suite bedrooms, various living rooms, a bespoke gourmet kitchen, a study and a conservatory. Additional features include a wine cellar, two separate built-in bars, storage rooms and garaging for seven cars.