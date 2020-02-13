News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R15.5m Cape homestead in Constantia

This white-washed thatched Cape homestead blends seamlessly with its treed surrounds

13 February 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R15.5m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

This white-washed thatched Cape homestead blends seamlessly with its treed surrounds. The property comprises three bedrooms, three bathrooms, open-plan reception areas and double-volume interiors. Additional features include wooden floors, a patio with heated rim-flow pool, a borehole and an elegant kitchen that opens through French doors onto a gravel courtyard and herb garden.

WHERE: Linden, Johannesburg

PRICE: R3.4m

WHO: Seeff

Situated on a large stand of nearly 2,000m², this spacious family home has been renovated and offers all the modern conveniences including an open plan kitchen-dining-lounge area, a large pantry/scullery, a wine cellar, five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It also offers a loft storage area, staff quarters, ample parking and good security.

More hot property

HOT PROPERTY: R9.5m designer home in Kyalami Heights

This home offers four en suite bedrooms, a large open-plan living area, an office, staff accommodation, three garages and a swimming pool
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Stellenbosch’s new student development

Heuer Court on Bird at 69 Bird Street, a new development aimed at the student rental market, offers 42 one-and two-bedroom apartments
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Luxury R65m apartment in Bantry Bay

This luxury 431m² apartment at The Bantry, one of Cape Town’s most exclusive developments, has achieved one of the highest sales prices in SA over ...
3 weeks ago

