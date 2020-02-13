HOT PROPERTY: R15.5m Cape homestead in Constantia
This white-washed thatched Cape homestead blends seamlessly with its treed surrounds
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R15.5m
WHO: Jawitz Properties
This white-washed thatched Cape homestead blends seamlessly with its treed surrounds. The property comprises three bedrooms, three bathrooms, open-plan reception areas and double-volume interiors. Additional features include wooden floors, a patio with heated rim-flow pool, a borehole and an elegant kitchen that opens through French doors onto a gravel courtyard and herb garden.
WHERE: Linden, Johannesburg
PRICE: R3.4m
WHO: Seeff
Situated on a large stand of nearly 2,000m², this spacious family home has been renovated and offers all the modern conveniences including an open plan kitchen-dining-lounge area, a large pantry/scullery, a wine cellar, five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It also offers a loft storage area, staff quarters, ample parking and good security.