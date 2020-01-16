HOT PROPERTY: Multilevel home in Harbour Island for R10.65m
WHERE: Gordon’s Bay, Western Cape
PRICE: R10.65m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This multilevel home in Harbour Island, an exclusive waterfront estate in Gordon’s Bay, incorporates 666m² of living space and has six en suite bedrooms, various entertainment areas and patios, a private pool, rooftop terrace and Jacuzzi. The unit has its own jetty with two 10m private moorings.
WHERE: Bryanston, Joburg
PRICE: R10.995m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Set in tree-lined Bryanston, this contemporary cluster home offers the convenience of a lock-up-and-go lifestyle without compromising on space. The double-storey house has four en suite bedrooms, various living areas, a manicured garden and swimming pool, and is close to schools, shopping centres and restaurants.