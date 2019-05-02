News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Luxury penthouse in Joburg CBD

Situated in Commissioner Street in Marshalltown, this luxury penthouse offers a fusion of modern and classical finishes

02 May 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Joburg CBD

PRICE: R3.99m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Situated in Commissioner Street in Marshalltown, this luxury penthouse offers a fusion of modern and classical finishes such as parquet floors, solid sandstone walls and wooden strip ceilings. The 300m² apartment consists of three en suite bedrooms and a spacious reception area. The building features 24-hour manned security.

WHERE: Hout Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: From R1.695m

WHO: Seeff

Applegarth Estate in Hout Bay, two minutes from Constantia Nek, offers 30 contemporary homes in a lush greenbelt area with uninterrupted views across the valley. Plots vary in size from 650m² to 1,047m² and are priced from R1.695m. Plot-and-plan options are available from R4.995m (including VAT).

HOT PROPERTY: Fernkloof Golf Estate in Hermanus

This home in the Western Cape coastal town of Hermanus features spacious living areas and four bedrooms
1 month ago

HOT PROPERTY: Eco-estate in Gillitts

This luxurious townhouse on the city’s rural western outskirts offers lovely views across Durban’s Upper Highway area
1 month ago

HOT PROPERTY: Cape Georgian house built in 1835

Built in 1835 by Thomas Plewman, an 1820 settler, this house was the venue where president Paul Kruger and the British government met on one occasion
1 month ago

