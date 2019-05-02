HOT PROPERTY: Luxury penthouse in Joburg CBD
Situated in Commissioner Street in Marshalltown, this luxury penthouse offers a fusion of modern and classical finishes
02 May 2019 - 05:00
WHERE: Joburg CBD
PRICE: R3.99m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Situated in Commissioner Street in Marshalltown, this luxury penthouse offers a fusion of modern and classical finishes such as parquet floors, solid sandstone walls and wooden strip ceilings. The 300m² apartment consists of three en suite bedrooms and a spacious reception area. The building features 24-hour manned security.
WHERE: Hout Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: From R1.695m
WHO: Seeff
Applegarth Estate in Hout Bay, two minutes from Constantia Nek, offers 30 contemporary homes in a lush greenbelt area with uninterrupted views across the valley. Plots vary in size from 650m² to 1,047m² and are priced from R1.695m. Plot-and-plan options are available from R4.995m (including VAT).