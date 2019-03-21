News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: State-of-the-art Irene Farm Village home

No expense has been spared in creating this five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in what has become one of Centurion’s most popular lifestyle estates

21 March 2019 - 08:00

WHERE: Irene Farm Villages, Pretoria

PRICE: R4.59m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

No expense has been spared in creating this five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in what has become one of Centurion’s most popular lifestyle estates. The property has a number of special features and finishes, such as African teak floors, a home theatre, a landscaped garden and pool, as well as an indoor and outdoor braai area.

WHERE: Cape Town CBD

PRICE: From R2.4m

WHO: Dogon Group Properties

The Rubik, a new mixed-use development on the corner of Loop and Riebeek streets, offers a range of luxury apartments and penthouses priced from R2.4m. The apartments are above an office and high-end retail building. The building will have various "green" elements and a glass-clad, tiered façade reminiscent of the Rubik’s Cube.

HOT PROPERTY: Century City’s cool luxury penthouse

This penthouse in Century City sits atop the mixed-use precinct’s recently completed Axis development
2 months ago

