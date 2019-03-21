HOT PROPERTY: State-of-the-art Irene Farm Village home
No expense has been spared in creating this five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in what has become one of Centurion’s most popular lifestyle estates
WHERE: Irene Farm Villages, Pretoria
PRICE: R4.59m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
No expense has been spared in creating this five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in what has become one of Centurion’s most popular lifestyle estates. The property has a number of special features and finishes, such as African teak floors, a home theatre, a landscaped garden and pool, as well as an indoor and outdoor braai area.
WHERE: Cape Town CBD
PRICE: From R2.4m
WHO: Dogon Group Properties
The Rubik, a new mixed-use development on the corner of Loop and Riebeek streets, offers a range of luxury apartments and penthouses priced from R2.4m. The apartments are above an office and high-end retail building. The building will have various "green" elements and a glass-clad, tiered façade reminiscent of the Rubik’s Cube.