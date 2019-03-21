HOT PROPERTY: State-of-the-art Irene Farm Village home

WHERE: Irene Farm Villages, Pretoria

PRICE: R4.59m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

No expense has been spared in creating this five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in what has become one of Centurion’s most popular lifestyle estates. The property has a number of special features and finishes, such as African teak floors, a home theatre, a landscaped garden and pool, as well as an indoor and outdoor braai area.