HOT PROPERTY: Century City’s cool luxury penthouse

This penthouse in Century City sits atop the mixed-use precinct’s recently completed Axis development

14 March 2019 - 11:44

WHERE: Century City, Cape Town

PRICE: From R3m

WHO: Property World

This penthouse in Century City sits atop the mixed-use precinct’s recently completed Axis development, which occupies a prominent corner and offers uninterrupted mountain and ocean views. The 13-storey block has 85 luxury apartments and penthouses, with small-scale commercial space at ground level.

WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R120,000 a month

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Perched high against the wind-free slopes of Bantry Bay, this designer five-bedroom home is available to rent at R120,000 a month. Fully furnished and ideally suited to a corporate rental, it has spacious open-plan entertainment and living areas, a host of bells and whistles and breathtaking ocean views.

SA’s top suburbs: Where to buy your next house

The seventh annual FM top suburbs survey shows where you should place your bets for wealth creation in the housing market
5 months ago

Worst performing suburbs: Where property prices have stalled

There are a few neighbourhoods that have seen cumulative price growth of less than 20%
5 months ago

