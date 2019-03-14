HOT PROPERTY: Century City’s cool luxury penthouse
WHERE: Century City, Cape Town
PRICE: From R3m
WHO: Property World
This penthouse in Century City sits atop the mixed-use precinct’s recently completed Axis development, which occupies a prominent corner and offers uninterrupted mountain and ocean views. The 13-storey block has 85 luxury apartments and penthouses, with small-scale commercial space at ground level.
WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R120,000 a month
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Perched high against the wind-free slopes of Bantry Bay, this designer five-bedroom home is available to rent at R120,000 a month. Fully furnished and ideally suited to a corporate rental, it has spacious open-plan entertainment and living areas, a host of bells and whistles and breathtaking ocean views.