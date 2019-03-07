HOT PROPERTY: Spacious family home in Silver Lakes Golf Estate
This large family home offers great views of the golf course, five en suite bedrooms, spacious living and entertainment areas and staff accommodation
WHERE: Silver Lakes, Pretoria
PRICE: R8.4m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Situated in a prime position in the popular Silver Lakes Golf Estate, this large family home offers great views of the golf course, five en suite bedrooms, spacious living and entertainment areas and staff accommodation. Lifestyle amenities include walking trails, fishing (catch and release), a clubhouse as well as tennis and squash courts.
WHERE: Upper Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R49m
WHO: Greeff Properties
This palatial property on more than 4,000m² of landscaped gardens has stunning mountain views. The 1,900m² renovated home features seven en suite bedrooms, four reception areas and five garages and is not far from some of the Cape’s best wine estates, restaurants, golf courses, shopping centres and schools.