HOT PROPERTY: Spacious family home in Silver Lakes Golf Estate

This large family home offers great views of the golf course, five en suite bedrooms, spacious living and entertainment areas and staff accommodation

07 March 2019 - 12:27

WHERE: Silver Lakes, Pretoria

PRICE: R8.4m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Situated in a prime position in the popular Silver Lakes Golf Estate, this large family home offers great views of the golf course, five en suite bedrooms, spacious living and entertainment areas and staff accommodation. Lifestyle amenities include walking trails, fishing (catch and release), a clubhouse as well as tennis and squash courts.

WHERE: Upper Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R49m

WHO: Greeff Properties

This palatial property on more than 4,000m² of landscaped gardens has stunning mountain views. The 1,900m² renovated home features seven en suite bedrooms, four reception areas and five garages and is not far from some of the Cape’s best wine estates, restaurants, golf courses, shopping centres and schools.

SA’s top suburbs: Where to buy your next house

The seventh annual FM top suburbs survey shows where you should place your bets for wealth creation in the housing market
Features
5 months ago

Worst performing suburbs: Where property prices have stalled

There are a few neighbourhoods that have seen cumulative price growth of less than 20%
Features
5 months ago

The depressed state of the SA housing market

The wealthy have been spooked by political and economic uncertainty, while entry-level buyers are being squeezed out by affordability constraints
Features
7 months ago

