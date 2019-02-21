News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R3.7m for a plot on Kerzner Estate

Construction has started on the 10ha Kerzner Estate on a portion of Sol Kerzner’s private homestead on Leeukoppie on the Atlantic seaboard

21 February 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Kerzner Estate, Cape Town

PRICE: From R3.7m

WHO: Seeff

Construction has started on the 10ha Kerzner Estate on a portion of Sol Kerzner’s private homestead on Leeukoppie on the Atlantic seaboard. Three of the initial eight designer homes have been sold for between R30.5m and R37m (two to offshore buyers). Buyers can choose a plot and one of six architects to design their house. Prices of the 1,500m² plots start at R3.7m.

WHERE: Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R5.495m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

In an elevated position with lovely views, this property in Victoria Country Club Estate in Montrose backs onto a greenbelt with walking paths to the golf course. The home has three en suite bedrooms, a huge veranda leading onto a balau deck with rim-flow pool, a five-star kitchen and scullery, triple garages, staff quarters and a storeroom.

