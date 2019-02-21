HOT PROPERTY: R3.7m for a plot on Kerzner Estate

WHERE: Kerzner Estate, Cape Town

PRICE: From R3.7m

WHO: Seeff

Construction has started on the 10ha Kerzner Estate on a portion of Sol Kerzner’s private homestead on Leeukoppie on the Atlantic seaboard. Three of the initial eight designer homes have been sold for between R30.5m and R37m (two to offshore buyers). Buyers can choose a plot and one of six architects to design their house. Prices of the 1,500m² plots start at R3.7m.