HOT PROPERTY: Spectacular riverfront castle in Featherbrooke Estate
The property is set on three stands in Featherbrooke Estate, a premier lifestyle community between the Crocodile River and the Walter Sisulu Botanical Garden
14 February 2019 - 05:00
WHERE: Featherbrooke Estate, West Rand
PRICE: R13.95m
WHO: Seeff
This spectacular riverfront castle is set on three stands in Featherbrooke Estate, a premier lifestyle community between the Crocodile River and the Walter Sisulu Botanical Garden on the West Rand. No expense has been spared to create this unique four-bedroom home. The property borders a greenbelt in a quiet cul-de-sac.
WHERE: Beverley, Joburg
PRICE: R4.999m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Four en suite bedrooms, a self-contained flat and a separate study make up this spacious family home set on a 1,100m² stand in a 26-unit security complex near the Fourways precinct. It has a spacious entertainment area with a covered patio overlooking a landscaped garden and pool.