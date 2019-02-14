News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Spectacular riverfront castle in Featherbrooke Estate

The property is set on three stands in Featherbrooke Estate, a premier lifestyle community between the Crocodile River and the Walter Sisulu Botanical Garden

14 February 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Featherbrooke Estate, West Rand

PRICE: R13.95m

WHO: Seeff

This spectacular riverfront castle is set on three stands in Featherbrooke Estate, a premier lifestyle community between the Crocodile River and the Walter Sisulu Botanical Garden on the West Rand. No expense has been spared to create this unique four-bedroom home. The property borders a greenbelt in a quiet cul-de-sac.

WHERE: Beverley, Joburg

PRICE: R4.999m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Four en suite bedrooms, a self-contained flat and a separate study make up this spacious family home set on a 1,100m² stand in a 26-unit security complex near the Fourways precinct. It has a spacious entertainment area with a covered patio overlooking a landscaped garden and pool.

SA’s top suburbs: Where to buy your next house

The seventh annual FM top suburbs survey shows where you should place your bets for wealth creation in the housing market
Features
2 months ago

Worst performing suburbs: Where property prices have stalled

There are a few neighbourhoods that have seen cumulative price growth of less than 20%
Features
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Is Woolworths unravelling in Australia?
News & Fox
2.
SA’s unemployment moderates, but no cause for ...
News & Fox
3.
Welcome to the world of smart toilets
News & Fox / Gimme
4.
HOT PROPERTY: Spectacular riverfront castle in ...
News & Fox / Hot Property

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Exclusive Zimbali Coastal Reserve home
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Asking R88m for this Mouille Point duplex penthouse
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Ocean views in new Chapman’s Peak development
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Hartbeespoort Dam’s Pecanwood Estate a tranquil haven
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Stylish double-storey penthouse in Bantry Bay
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R8m homes in Hout Bay’s new development
News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.