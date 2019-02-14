HOT PROPERTY: Spectacular riverfront castle in Featherbrooke Estate

WHERE: Featherbrooke Estate, West Rand

PRICE: R13.95m

WHO: Seeff

This spectacular riverfront castle is set on three stands in Featherbrooke Estate, a premier lifestyle community between the Crocodile River and the Walter Sisulu Botanical Garden on the West Rand. No expense has been spared to create this unique four-bedroom home. The property borders a greenbelt in a quiet cul-de-sac.