HOT PROPERTY: It’s all about golf estates

No expense has been spared in the design, fixtures and fittings of this exceptional home, which is situated on an elevated 4,754m² beachfront plot

28 February 2019 - 11:04

WHERE: Zimbali Coastal Resort, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R70m

WHO: Seeff

No expense has been spared in the design, fixtures and fittings of this exceptional home, which is situated on an elevated 4,754m² beachfront plot. It has 180° sea views, five en suite guest suites, spacious living and entertainment areas and three swimming pools.

WHERE: Woodhill Golf Estate, Pretoria

PRICE: R16.8m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Located in one of Pretoria’s most desirable residential and golf estates, this is a modern designer home with high ceilings and natural light. It has been built for comfort, leisure and entertainment. The house has four bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms and faces the estate’s golf course.

Golf estates out of the rough

While a number of golf estates launched at the height of the previous housing boom are still under water, some have been successfully revived through ...
Features
1 year ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.