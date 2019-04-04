HOT PROPERTY: Large family home in Rondebosch
04 April 2019 - 05:00
WHERE: Rondebosch, Cape Town
PRICE: R7.9m
WHO: Seeff
Within walking distance of a number of good schools such as Oakhurst Girls, Rondebosch Boys’ High, Bishops, Micklefield and Rustenburg Girls’ High, this family home is situated on a large 1,350m² erf. It has four bedrooms, several living rooms, a study, outbuildings including a loft, a storeroom, pool and braai area.
WHERE: Napier, Western Cape
PRICE: R5m
WHO: Seeff
This house in the quaint Overberg town of Napier, two hours’ drive from Cape Town, dates from 1928. There’s a main house and a three-bedroom cottage, outbuildings, an entertainment area and a swimming pool. Finishes include Shaker-style cabinetry, chandeliers and Oregon pine floors.