HOT PROPERTY: Large family home in Rondebosch

Within walking distance of a number of good schools, this family home is situated on a large 1,350m² erf

04 April 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Rondebosch, Cape Town

PRICE: R7.9m

WHO: Seeff

Within walking distance of a number of good schools such as Oakhurst Girls, Rondebosch Boys’ High, Bishops, Micklefield and Rustenburg Girls’ High, this family home is situated on a large 1,350m² erf. It has four bedrooms, several living rooms, a study, outbuildings including a loft, a storeroom, pool and braai area.

WHERE: Napier, Western Cape

PRICE: R5m

WHO: Seeff

This house in the quaint Overberg town of Napier, two hours’ drive from Cape Town, dates from 1928. There’s a main house and a three-bedroom cottage, outbuildings, an entertainment area and a swimming pool. Finishes include Shaker-style cabinetry, chandeliers and Oregon pine floors.

HOT PROPERTY: Hyde Park’s new development The Emerald

The Emerald offers well-appointed one-, two-and three-bedroom apartments
News & Fox
2 months ago

HOT PROPERTY: State-of-the-art Irene Farm Village home

No expense has been spared in creating this five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in one of Centurion’s most popular lifestyle estates
News & Fox
2 months ago

HOT PROPERTY: Century City’s cool luxury penthouse

This penthouse in Century City sits atop the mixed-use precinct’s recently completed Axis development
News & Fox
2 months ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.