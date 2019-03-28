News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Hyde Park's new development The Emerald

The Emerald offers well-appointed one-, two-and three-bedroom apartments

28 March 2019

WHERE: Hyde Park, Johannesburg

PRICE: From R1.999m

WHO: Legaro

Strategically positioned in one of Johannesburg’s most desirable suburbs, The Emerald offers well-appointed one-, two-and three-bedroom apartments. The development will have many "green" features as well as a lifestyle centre that includes a concierge service, boardroom, 25m heated swimming pool, full Technogym workout area, hot yoga studio and a café. Off-plan sales launch this week.

WHERE: Paarl, Western Cape

PRICE: R12.995m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This spacious six-bedroom family home overlooks the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course at Val de Vie, one of the most prestigious lifestyle estates in the Cape winelands. The property is in a quiet cul-de-sac. Homeowners have access to a myriad onsite amenities including equestrian facilities, jogging trails, fishing spots and restaurants.

HOT PROPERTY: State-of-the-art Irene Farm Village home

No expense has been spared in creating this five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in one of Centurion’s most popular lifestyle estates
2 months ago

