News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Welbedacht Game & Nature Reserve on sale for R27m

The scenic property is ideally suited as a wedding venue

06 July 2018 - 12:00

WHERE: Tulbagh, Cape winelands

PRICE: R26.95m (plus Vat)

The 153ha Welbedacht Game & Nature Reserve, on the slopes of the Winterhoek mountains, offers a main thatched homestead, 13 guest suites and self-catering cottages with private plunge pools, function facilities and roaming game including zebra, black wildebeest, springbok and duiker. The scenic property is ideally suited as a wedding venue.

Agent: Seeff

WHERE: Simon’s Town, Cape Town

PRICE: R19.2m

This seafront family home, set between Boulders and Windmill Beach, offers dual living for an extended family. The property is also ideally suited as an exclusive guesthouse as it offers five bedrooms, four receptions rooms, an open-plan kitchen, dining area and sunken lounge, all of which have uninterrupted sea views. The lounge opens onto the lawn with direct access to the ocean.

Agent: Greeff Properties

HOT PROPERTY: Waterfall Estate home ticks all the boxes

This contemporary three-bedroom home in an exclusive gated estate ticks all the boxes for the modern family
News & Fox
11 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: South Coast’s historic country manor house

The property has seven en-suite bedrooms and is ideally suited as a guesthouse or boutique hotel
News & Fox
8 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Modern masterpiece at Sandton Country Club Estate

No expense has been spared in this multilevel, modern masterpiece overlooking the 12th hole of the Sandton Country Club golf course
News & Fox
22 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Is the world a step closer to flying cars?
News & Fox
2.
PROFILE: Heavy burden for new SABC boss Madoda ...
News & Fox
3.
Steinhoff: Crime and no punishment
News & Fox
4.
The rand’s rollercoaster, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Vacant plots up for grabs in luxury estate
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Plots for sale in exclusive Umhlanga gated estate
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Elegant Hyde Park home up for R32m
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R12.5m lakeside home in Noordhoek
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R150m architectural masterpiece in Clifton
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R29.9m for elegant Bishopscourt home
News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.