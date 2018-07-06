HOT PROPERTY: Welbedacht Game & Nature Reserve on sale for R27m
The scenic property is ideally suited as a wedding venue
WHERE: Tulbagh, Cape winelands
PRICE: R26.95m (plus Vat)
The 153ha Welbedacht Game & Nature Reserve, on the slopes of the Winterhoek mountains, offers a main thatched homestead, 13 guest suites and self-catering cottages with private plunge pools, function facilities and roaming game including zebra, black wildebeest, springbok and duiker. The scenic property is ideally suited as a wedding venue.
Agent: Seeff
WHERE: Simon’s Town, Cape Town
PRICE: R19.2m
This seafront family home, set between Boulders and Windmill Beach, offers dual living for an extended family. The property is also ideally suited as an exclusive guesthouse as it offers five bedrooms, four receptions rooms, an open-plan kitchen, dining area and sunken lounge, all of which have uninterrupted sea views. The lounge opens onto the lawn with direct access to the ocean.
Agent: Greeff Properties
