HOT PROPERTY: Welbedacht Game & Nature Reserve on sale for R27m

WHERE: Simon’s Town, Cape Town

PRICE: R19.2m

This seafront family home, set between Boulders and Windmill Beach, offers dual living for an extended family. The property is also ideally suited as an exclusive guesthouse as it offers five bedrooms, four receptions rooms, an open-plan kitchen, dining area and sunken lounge, all of which have uninterrupted sea views. The lounge opens onto the lawn with direct access to the ocean.

Agent: Greeff Properties