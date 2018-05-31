HOT PROPERTY: Plots for sale in exclusive Umhlanga gated estate

WHERE: Signature Sibaya, Umhlanga

PRICE: From R5m

Only a few plots remain unsold in what is likely to become one of the most exclusive gated estates on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. Plots all offer sweeping ocean views and range from 1,000m² to 2,000m². Prices start at R5m, going up to more than R10m. The estate has a contemporary architectural design, with clean lines and elegant integration of steel and glass.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties