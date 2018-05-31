HOT PROPERTY: Plots for sale in exclusive Umhlanga gated estate
WHERE: Signature Sibaya, Umhlanga
PRICE: From R5m
Only a few plots remain unsold in what is likely to become one of the most exclusive gated estates on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. Plots all offer sweeping ocean views and range from 1,000m² to 2,000m². Prices start at R5m, going up to more than R10m. The estate has a contemporary architectural design, with clean lines and elegant integration of steel and glass.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
WHERE: Atholl, Johannesburg
PRICE: R14.9m
This elegant home in a secluded private estate in leafy Atholl offers four bedrooms, spacious reception areas, a floodlit tennis court and a swimming pool in a landscaped garden. The property also has a separate garden cottage, as well as a sauna, steam shower, storeroom and built-in braai. Additional features include two boreholes, solar heating and three garages.
Agent: Jawitz Properties
