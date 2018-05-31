News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Plots for sale in exclusive Umhlanga gated estate

31 May 2018 - 08:17

WHERE: Signature Sibaya, Umhlanga

PRICE: From R5m

Only a few plots remain unsold in what is likely to become one of the most exclusive gated estates on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. Plots all offer sweeping ocean views and range from 1,000m² to 2,000m². Prices start at R5m, going up to more than R10m. The estate has a contemporary architectural design, with clean lines and elegant integration of steel and glass.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties

WHERE: Atholl, Johannesburg

PRICE: R14.9m

This elegant home in a secluded private estate in leafy Atholl offers four bedrooms, spacious reception areas, a floodlit tennis court and a swimming pool in a landscaped garden. The property also has a separate garden cottage, as well as a sauna, steam shower, storeroom and built-in braai. Additional features include two boreholes, solar heating and three garages.

Agent: Jawitz Properties

