HOT PROPERTY: R12.5m lakeside home in Noordhoek

WHERE: Paarl, Western Cape

PRICE: R1.675m to R3.155m

Le Parc Residential Estate, a new family lifestyle development launched in Paarl this month, will offer 500 turnkey-built homes and sectional title apartments priced from an affordable R1.675m. The estate will have a centrally placed parkland and lifestyle features including a multisports grassed oval, a children’s skate park and play area, outdoor gym stations, tennis court, a 4km jogging and bike track as well as orchards, olive groves and vineyards.

Agent: Le Parc Residential Estate