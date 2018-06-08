HOT PROPERTY: Vacant plots up for grabs in luxury estate

WHERE: Hermanus, Western Cape

PRICE: From R3m

A number of vacant plots are now selling for prices that range from R3m at Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate, a working wine farm on the banks of the Bot River Lagoon in the Hermanus/Overberg area. The luxury estate offers water as well as mountain and countryside views, and is set in a protected nature reserve teeming with birdlife. Plot sizes range from 1,800m² to 4,000m². Completed homes sell for R8m to R17m.

Agent: Seeff