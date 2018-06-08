News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Vacant plots up for grabs in luxury estate

A number of vacant plots are now selling for prices that range from R3m at Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate

08 June 2018 - 10:52

WHERE: Hermanus, Western Cape

PRICE: From R3m

A number of vacant plots are now selling for prices that range from R3m at Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate, a working wine farm on the banks of the Bot River Lagoon in the Hermanus/Overberg area. The luxury estate offers water as well as mountain and countryside views, and is set in a protected nature reserve teeming with birdlife. Plot sizes range from 1,800m² to 4,000m². Completed homes sell for R8m to R17m.

Agent: Seeff

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R55m

This opulent home in the exclusive Silverhurst Estate on a 4,000m² stand in leafy Constantia is close to a number of wine estates, golf courses, top-tier schools, shopping centres and restaurants. The property offers five en-suite bedrooms, five reception rooms and five garages. Additional features include two grass tennis courts, a clubhouse and a tennis pavilion with two cloakrooms, showers and a kitchenette.

Agent: Greeff Properties

HOT PROPERTY: Plots for sale in exclusive Umhlanga gated estate

Plots all offer sweeping ocean views and range from 1,000m² to 2,000m² with prices starting at start at R5m
8 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Elegant Hyde Park home up for R32m

This classical home designed by architect Jamila Logie has elegant proportions and many unique features
14 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: R12.5m lakeside home in Noordhoek

The property in Lake Michelle eco-estate boasts innovative green design features
22 days ago

