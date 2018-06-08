HOT PROPERTY: Vacant plots up for grabs in luxury estate
WHERE: Hermanus, Western Cape
PRICE: From R3m
A number of vacant plots are now selling for prices that range from R3m at Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate, a working wine farm on the banks of the Bot River Lagoon in the Hermanus/Overberg area. The luxury estate offers water as well as mountain and countryside views, and is set in a protected nature reserve teeming with birdlife. Plot sizes range from 1,800m² to 4,000m². Completed homes sell for R8m to R17m.
Agent: Seeff
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R55m
This opulent home in the exclusive Silverhurst Estate on a 4,000m² stand in leafy Constantia is close to a number of wine estates, golf courses, top-tier schools, shopping centres and restaurants. The property offers five en-suite bedrooms, five reception rooms and five garages. Additional features include two grass tennis courts, a clubhouse and a tennis pavilion with two cloakrooms, showers and a kitchenette.
Agent: Greeff Properties
