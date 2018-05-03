News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R29.9m for elegant Bishopscourt home

The house boasts an imposing double-volume entrance, expansive kitchen and living areas, three bedrooms and four bathrooms

03 May 2018 - 06:41

WHERE: Bishopscourt, Cape Town

PRICE: R29.995m

This elegant home offers an imposing double-volume entrance, expansive kitchen and living areas, three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The undercover terrace overlooks a park-like garden and 20m rim-flow swimming pool set against a stunning mountain backdrop. The master suite boasts a gym, lounge, his and hers dressing rooms and bathrooms with steam showers.

Agent: Greeff Properties

WHERE: Cyprus, Europe

PRICE: From €795,000

The Mediterranean island of Cyprus is starting to appear on the radars of SA investors looking for both a cross-border bolt hole and European citizenship. The new Ayia Napa Marina development on the island’s southeastern coast offers 190 deluxe apartments and 29 luxury villas, as well as world-class yachting facilities, spectacular beaches and other recreational facilities. Prices of the apartments in the two "twisted" towers start at €795,000, while the luxury villas are selling from €4.6m.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties

