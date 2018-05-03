HOT PROPERTY: R29.9m for elegant Bishopscourt home

WHERE: Cyprus, Europe

PRICE: From €795,000

The Mediterranean island of Cyprus is starting to appear on the radars of SA investors looking for both a cross-border bolt hole and European citizenship. The new Ayia Napa Marina development on the island’s southeastern coast offers 190 deluxe apartments and 29 luxury villas, as well as world-class yachting facilities, spectacular beaches and other recreational facilities. Prices of the apartments in the two "twisted" towers start at €795,000, while the luxury villas are selling from €4.6m.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties