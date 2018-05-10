HOT PROPERTY: R150m architectural masterpiece in Clifton

WHERE: Green Point, Cape Town

PRICE: From R3m (excluding Vat)

Romney Park, a former five-star hotel on the slopes of Signal Hill in Green Point, is set for a major refurbishment that will turn the establishment into 26 luxury apartments. The units will range from one to four bedrooms sized between 51m² and 526m². Prices of one-bedroom units start at R3.09m, while deluxe apartments will sell from R16m.

Agent: Romney Park Luxury Apartments