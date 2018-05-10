News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R150m architectural masterpiece in Clifton

This Stefan Antoni architectural masterpiece on Nettleton Road boasts magnificent ocean views and offers every luxury imaginable

10 May 2018 - 08:12

WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town

PRICE: R150m

This Stefan Antoni architectural masterpiece on Nettleton Road boasts magnificent ocean views and offers every luxury imaginable. The house comprises five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a double-volume entertainment space, two lounges and a private pool deck. Special features include a cinema and gym, two staff suites and elevator access to all floors.

Agent: Seeff

WHERE: Green Point, Cape Town

PRICE: From R3m (excluding Vat)

Romney Park, a former five-star hotel on the slopes of Signal Hill in Green Point, is set for a major refurbishment that will turn the establishment into 26 luxury apartments. The units will range from one to four bedrooms sized between 51m² and 526m². Prices of one-bedroom units start at R3.09m, while deluxe apartments will sell from R16m.

Agent: Romney Park Luxury Apartments

HOT PROPERTY: R29.9m for elegant Bishopscourt home

The house boasts an imposing double-volume entrance, expansive kitchen and living areas, three bedrooms and four bathrooms
News & Fox
7 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Luxury Ballito penthouse apartment

The R24m property spans a massive 661m² on the top floor of the Ballito Manor development
News & Fox
14 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Robertson’s historic Merlot Manor Guest House

The property in Breede Valley is less than two hours’ drive from Cape Town and is located on a popular tourism route
News & Fox
20 days ago

