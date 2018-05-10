HOT PROPERTY: R150m architectural masterpiece in Clifton
This Stefan Antoni architectural masterpiece on Nettleton Road boasts magnificent ocean views and offers every luxury imaginable
WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town
PRICE: R150m
This Stefan Antoni architectural masterpiece on Nettleton Road boasts magnificent ocean views and offers every luxury imaginable. The house comprises five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a double-volume entertainment space, two lounges and a private pool deck. Special features include a cinema and gym, two staff suites and elevator access to all floors.
Agent: Seeff
WHERE: Green Point, Cape Town
PRICE: From R3m (excluding Vat)
Romney Park, a former five-star hotel on the slopes of Signal Hill in Green Point, is set for a major refurbishment that will turn the establishment into 26 luxury apartments. The units will range from one to four bedrooms sized between 51m² and 526m². Prices of one-bedroom units start at R3.09m, while deluxe apartments will sell from R16m.
Agent: Romney Park Luxury Apartments
