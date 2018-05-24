HOT PROPERTY: Elegant Hyde Park home up for R32m

WHERE: Bloubergstrand, Cape Town

PRICE: R19.5m

This beachfront penthouse is situated in the tallest building in the area, offering sweeping views of Table Mountain and the ocean. The property measures 435m² and is split over two floors. It offers three en-suite bedrooms, all with their own balconies, spacious living and entertainment areas, as well as a pool deck. A private elevator takes you straight to the 17th floor from the underground parking lot and is only accessible by the owner.

Agent: Acquire