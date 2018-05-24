HOT PROPERTY: Elegant Hyde Park home up for R32m
WHERE: Hyde Park, Johannesburg
PRICE: R32m
This classical home designed by architect Jamila Logie has elegant proportions and many unique features including fireplaces with marble surrounds and carved wood mantelpieces, chandeliers, fully fitted bar room and wine store with cooling unit, chef’s kitchen, walk-in cold room, generator and borehole. The property is on a large stand of nearly 2,000m² and has a landscaped garden in a complex of only nine homes on one of Hyde Park’s boomed roads.
Agent: Seeff
WHERE: Bloubergstrand, Cape Town
PRICE: R19.5m
This beachfront penthouse is situated in the tallest building in the area, offering sweeping views of Table Mountain and the ocean. The property measures 435m² and is split over two floors. It offers three en-suite bedrooms, all with their own balconies, spacious living and entertainment areas, as well as a pool deck. A private elevator takes you straight to the 17th floor from the underground parking lot and is only accessible by the owner.
Agent: Acquire
