News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Jonny Steinberg

The writer has won a prestigious prize for his biography of Nelson and Winnie Mandela

11 April 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied

A good week for Jonny Steinberg

Jonny Steinberg, author, academic, columnist and FM contributor, is one of eight winners of the National Book Critics Circle Awards for 2024. It is one of the most prestigious literary prizes in the US and is voted on by literary critics. Steinberg won the biography award with Winnie & Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage — “a Shakespearean drama”, according to the National Book Critics Circle. Circle committee chair Elizabeth Taylor says: “Steinberg’s deeply insightful, painstakingly researched [book] unmasks the Mandelas, sliding past their public mythos.” Steinberg teaches in the US at Yale University’s Council on African Studies.

Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Picture: Freddy Mavunda

A bad week for Barbara Creecy

Of all the madcap ideas for using South Africa’s wildlife to make money, Barbara Creecy’s scheme to let tourists partake of rhino horn’s “medicinal effects” is one of the more bizarre. The environment minister claims it will ensure that people in rural areas have an incentive for conservation. South Africa’s rhinos, which make up about 80% of the world population, are already endangered through poaching. Killing more of these animals for the alleged restorative powers of their horns can only drive up the demand. The minister herself has said that 450 were killed last year by poachers.

ALSO READ:

A bad week for Glencore CEO Gary Nagle

The mining and commodity group spewed 432.8Mt of carbon dioxide into the air last year
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A good week for Vladimir Putin

After four previous electoral victories, the Russian leader won 87% of the vote
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

A good week for Javier Milei

The Argentinian president shows his mettle by eschewing a salary increase and firing the official responsible for the hike
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
How Taahir Osman keeps Table Mountain safe
News & Fox
2.
Editor ousted: Gaza conflict costs journalist her ...
News & Fox
3.
Oil is waiting on our doorstep
News & Fox
4.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Cruising for a bruising
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel
5.
Local arms industry not quite firing
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.