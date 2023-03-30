DINNER PARTY INTEL: Big birds in Big Apple

A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
1. Composing Beethoven
Cambridge University scientists who analysed hair said to be from Ludwig van Beethoven ruled out theories that the composer had been black (as has been suggested). It did find traces of hepatitis B in his DNA and provided an explanation for his ailments and death at age 56. It did not, though, explain his loss of hearing.
2. MLC vs MCC
A new Twenty20 cricket league in the US poses a threat to the equivalent limited-overs tournaments in England.
Most of the world’s major T20 competitions take place outside the English season, but Major League Cricket (MLC), which will debut in July, clashes with the T20 Blast and the Hundred. MLC has signed some top names, including South Africa’s Quinton de Kock.
3. Big birds in Big Apple
If not chickens then it’s vultures that have come to roost in New York. With climate and wildlife patterns changing, black vultures have been seen soaring above midtown Manhattan. These hulking, baldheaded scavengers have a wingspan that measures about 1.4m and have traditionally inhabited South America, Central America and the southern US. They join about 200 species that regularly spend time in the city.
