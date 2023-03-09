DINNER PARTY INTEL: Whiskey’s growing side-effects

Shareholders will receive a cash windfall, even as CEO Mike Brown warns of increasing business paralysis over state failures
The departure of former FM deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha as Eskom spokesperson leaves another void at the utility
The economy buckles under power cuts and other ills, posting a dismal -1,3% quarterly growth
On February 7, the Supreme Court of Appeal handed down a surprise ruling that forced South Africa’s third-largest investment manager to scrap its half-year dividend, and sent shivers down the spines ...
Blackouts were the most challenging aspect of planning the first-ever ‘renewable grand prix’ in Sub-Saharan Africa
1. Easily sidestepped
Protests in South Africa can be multi-day affairs that involve killing people, blockading the N3 and pillaging malls and warehouses. Then there’s the low-key kind, like the one staged on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium ahead of a Stormers vs Sharks rugby match.
At issue was the South African Rugby Union’s decision in 2021 to place the deeply indebted Western Province under its administration, which put the noses of some former provincial officials out of joint. Only 45 protesters turned up, barely enough to form a modest maul.
2. Jack’s a fungi
A sooty dark crust has recently descended on homes, cars, road signs, patio furniture and even trees in Lincoln County, Tennessee.
The culprit is a fungus that has spread uncontrollably because it feeds on alcohol vapours from charred oak barrels of ageing Jack Daniel’s whiskey at a nearby distillery. One woman is suing.
3. Skinny extra virgin
Starbucks has unveiled a new range of coffees, branded Oleato, at its flagship store in Italy. One of the ingredients is olive oil.
Howard Schultz, the company’s founder, called the Oleato a “transformational idea” — his own — that had come to him while he was travelling through Italy last year.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Whiskey’s growing side-effects
Even fungus likes to indulge in Jack Daniel’s
