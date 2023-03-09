News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Whiskey's growing side-effects

Even fungus likes to indulge in Jack Daniel’s

09 March 2023 - 05:00
1. Easily sidestepped

Protests in South Africa can be multi-day affairs that involve killing people, blockading the N3 and pillaging malls and warehouses. Then there’s the low-key kind, like the one staged on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium ahead of a Stormers vs Sharks rugby match.

At issue was the South African Rugby Union’s decision in 2021 to place the deeply indebted Western Province under its administration, which put the noses of some former provincial officials out of joint. Only 45 protesters turned up, barely enough to form a modest maul.

2. Jack’s a fungi

A sooty dark crust has recently descended on homes, cars, road signs, patio furniture and even trees in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

The culprit is a fungus that has spread uncontrollably because it feeds on alcohol vapours from charred oak barrels of ageing Jack Daniel’s whiskey at a nearby distillery. One woman is suing.

3. Skinny extra virgin 

Starbucks has unveiled a new range of coffees,  branded Oleato, at its flagship store in Italy. One of the ingredients is olive oil.

Howard Schultz, the company’s founder, called the Oleato a “transformational idea” — his own — that had come to him while he was travelling through Italy last year.

