DINNER PARTY INTEL: Art thieves know what they like

And Caine gets hot under the collar over 'Zulu' ruling

16 March 2023
Nelson Mandela in London on July 12 1996. Picture: Anwar Hussein/WireImage
1. ‘Mandela art’ stolen

It’s not only in South Africa that scrap-metal thieves are active. In the Netherlands the 2021 work of Joburg artist Mohau Modisakeng was stripped of one of its bronze images. The work, dedicated to Nelson Mandela, consists of seven giant faces representing the diversity of Billmer, a suburb in Amsterdam.

2. Floating free in the Karoo

Balloons were recently the rage across American skies, but in the Karoo they were hardly noticed. Four huge balloons were sent aloft near Beaufort West, some to the height of 35km, to study air pollution. The project is a collaboration of the South African Weather Service and the Jülich Research Centre in Germany. Not one of the Karoo balloons was shot down.

3. ‘BS’ movie review gets a Caine-ing

The UK’s Prevent programme to counter radicalisation and deter people from terrorism before they commit an attack has identified the 1964 movie Zulu as containing “key texts” for “white nationalists/supremacists”. The film, about the battle of Rorke’s Drift during the Anglo-Zulu War of 1879, stars Michael Caine, who described the finding as “bullshit”.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.