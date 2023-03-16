Sun is back with a bang — and its shares are still seen as cheap, even with an almost 60% rally over the past year
1. ‘Mandela art’ stolen
It’s not only in South Africa that scrap-metal thieves are active. In the Netherlands the 2021 work of Joburg artist Mohau Modisakeng was stripped of one of its bronze images. The work, dedicated to Nelson Mandela, consists of seven giant faces representing the diversity of Billmer, a suburb in Amsterdam.
2. Floating free in the Karoo
Balloons were recently the rage across American skies, but in the Karoo they were hardly noticed. Four huge balloons were sent aloft near Beaufort West, some to the height of 35km, to study air pollution. The project is a collaboration of the South African Weather Service and the Jülich Research Centre in Germany. Not one of the Karoo balloons was shot down.
3. ‘BS’ movie review gets a Caine-ing
The UK’s Prevent programme to counter radicalisation and deter people from terrorism before they commit an attack has identified the 1964 movie Zulu as containing “key texts” for “white nationalists/supremacists”. The film, about the battle of Rorke’s Drift during the Anglo-Zulu War of 1879, stars Michael Caine, who described the finding as “bullshit”.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Art thieves know what they like
And Caine gets hot under the collar over ‘Zulu’ ruling
