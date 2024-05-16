From the Free State veld to the skies above the Western Cape and as far as Australia and New Zealand, it was a show like little else: aurora australis — bright, swirling curtains of light which appeared in the night sky over the weekend. The auroras were seen in a range of colours including blue, red, yellow, green and orange. In the northern hemisphere, the aurora borealis was seen from Asia across Europe to the Americas.
2. Shirley sheds jewels
Some of Shirley Bassey’s diamonds are not forever. The Welsh diva is selling some of her jewellery in an October sale said to be worth about £2m. Dame Shirley famously sang about diamonds in the title track of the 1971 James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever, starring Sean Connery.
3. About worms and sex
This year’s US presidential election has been like no other in history. The sexual peccadillos of one candidate were examined in detail during a New York criminal trial while another has admitted to having a worm growing in his ear, eating his brain. If they weren’t true, Donald Trump and Robert F Kennedy’s stories would be dismissed as too far-fetched.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Diamonds may not be forever
Welsh diva Shirley Bassey, who famously sang about diamonds in the title track of a 1971 James Bond film, is selling some of her sparklers
1. All lit up
From the Free State veld to the skies above the Western Cape and as far as Australia and New Zealand, it was a show like little else: aurora australis — bright, swirling curtains of light which appeared in the night sky over the weekend. The auroras were seen in a range of colours including blue, red, yellow, green and orange. In the northern hemisphere, the aurora borealis was seen from Asia across Europe to the Americas.
2. Shirley sheds jewels
Some of Shirley Bassey’s diamonds are not forever. The Welsh diva is selling some of her jewellery in an October sale said to be worth about £2m. Dame Shirley famously sang about diamonds in the title track of the 1971 James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever, starring Sean Connery.
3. About worms and sex
This year’s US presidential election has been like no other in history. The sexual peccadillos of one candidate were examined in detail during a New York criminal trial while another has admitted to having a worm growing in his ear, eating his brain. If they weren’t true, Donald Trump and Robert F Kennedy’s stories would be dismissed as too far-fetched.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Monsters under the bed? No, bees in the wall
DINNER PARTY INTEL: No more ice cream for you
DINNER PARTY INTEL: No need to fret about Franglais
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.