×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Dining out à la Shaik

14 April 2022 - 05:00
Alive and well: Schabir Shaik. Picture: Jackie Clausen
Alive and well: Schabir Shaik. Picture: Jackie Clausen

1. Takkies on the ground

The defence force is working on a new everyday uniform to replace its current camouflage one that does not cater for the “African body profile”. The new outfit will also make provision for “female sizes and designs”, according to DefenceWeb.

The new boots on the ground are copies of those preferred in the bush wars when “many SA and Rhodesian soldiers opted to wear physical training footwear instead of issued combat boots”. This has led to the “waxi” boot: a combination of a sneaker and a combat boot.

2. Sarah vs Santa

Sarah Palin is running for Alaska’s sole seat in the US House of Representatives. Even with Donald Trump’s endorsement, she may not be a shoo-in. Her popularity in her home state has dropped to 31%, according to one pollster, and there will be 51 contenders in the special election to pick a successor to Don Young, who died in March.

One of the candidates for the June 11 primary is someone called Santa Claus, who is described as a member of the North Pole council.

3. Dining out à la Shaik

Schabir Shaik, the Durban crook and Jacob Zuma bagman who escaped a long prison term thanks to a sympathetic parole board, is a regular at one of the city’s best-known restaurants, Spiga.

The place is a short walk from Shaik’s luxury home in one of Durban’s affluent suburbs and the restaurant is so delighted with its notorious customer that its menu offers “linguine à la Shaik”, which comes with a sauce of “olive oil, garlic, chilli, plum tomato and sweet basil”. 

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Jet-pack paramedics

The Lake District is to trial paramedics using jet suits to reach casualties and give first aid before a helicopter or ground crew comes to the rescue
News & Fox
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Suez Canal to be widened

The Suez Canal, where one of the world's largest container ships got stuck last year, is being widened and deepened so that this does not happen again
News & Fox
1 month ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Moon gets a rocket

Keep an eye on the moon next month, it's going to be hit by an out-of-control Elon Musk rocket
News & Fox
2 months ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Toyota tops it in US

Toyota, with 2.3-million sales, has toppled General Motors (2.2-million) as the top carmaker in the US for 2021
News & Fox
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
By the numbers | Where living comes cheapest
News & Fox / Numbers
2.
A bad week for Jacob Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
PODCAST: Make the call already Mr President
News & Fox
4.
By the numbers | The true size of Africa — it’s ...
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
Double standards at the Civil Aviation Authority
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.