Hold the phone — new Telkom CEO is on a mission
Delays in the awarding of spectrum could worsen, as Telkom’s CEO-designate insists on challenging the Vodacom/MTN duopoly
26 August 2021 - 05:00
Telkom’s incoming CEO looks set to continue the company’s tradition of being vocal about what it considers to be unfair competition in SA’s telecoms sector and a faulty spectrum auction process.
The telecoms operator, which is partially owned by the state, recently appointed its mobile division head, Serame Taukobong, as CEO. He will take over when Sipho Maseko steps down next June...
