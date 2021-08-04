Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom sees signs of pressure for SA’s consumers even as revenue picks up

After a year of flat growth, revenue grew 3.5% in the first quarter, but there are signs consumers are seeking more control of their spend

04 August 2021 - 08:05 Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 04 August 2021 - 10:02
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SEBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SEBEKO

SA’s third-largest mobile operator, Telkom, says it has returned to revenue growth in its first quarter to end-June, but there are signs customers are under strain, including many opting to switch to prepaid options.

Telkom said revenue grew 3.5% to R10.6bn to end-June, boosted by its mobile business, but the  prepaid market remains the driver of new connections, with customer numbers growing by 46.8% to 13.5-million.

Telkom said there was a reluctance among some customers to renew postpaid contracts, with some opting to switch from postpaid to prepaid propositions, while some parts of its business were grappling with flagging investment rates in an economy that is enduring a third Covid-19 wave, with many small businesses having to close their doors.

Mobile service revenue grew 13% to R4.44bn, supported by 36.3% year-on-year growth in active customers to 16.1-million.

Telkom has been focusing on its mobile business as technological changes put pressure on its traditional fixed-line services, and this paid off in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic boosted demand for data as people started working from home.

Telkom said its IT business was hardest hit by the challenging environment, with revenue down 11.8% to R1.8bn due to delayed investment from customers, though it added it saw no significant churn in its existing base.

“Telkom published a solid set of results for the first quarter of the year in a challenging trading and economic environment,” CEO Sipho Maseko said in a statement.

Core profit growth of 7.3% outpaced that of revenue, which Maseko attributed to the group’s cost-containment efforts, and the rise was in spite of an average 6% salary increase across the group.

In morning trade, Telkom's shares were up 2.96% to R43.10, on track for their best day in about two months. Telkom’s shares have risen about 24% since the beginning of 2020, while MTN has gained 38% and Vodacom 19%.

Update: August 4 2021
This article has been updated with share price information.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

EDITORIAL: Investors jittery about Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko’s departure

Maseko, who leaves at the end of June 2022, transformed the company into a mobile phone network powerhouse
Opinion
1 week ago

ROB ROSE: The quest to quit Telkom

CEO Sipho Maseko will leave Telkom next June, but his is a tenure that provides a blueprint for how state companies could be run
Opinion
6 days ago

Telkom and MTN court cases against Icasa delayed to September

Icasa had planned to auction about R8bn worth of broadband spectrum, but due to legal battles the March deadline could not be met
Companies
1 week ago

Will CEO still get to unbundle Telkom?

Sipho Maseko's departure from Telkom in June next year after what will be more than nine years as CEO has raised the question of who will oversee the ...
Business
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Naspers investors fret as China keeps pushing the ...
Companies
2.
Jet lights a fire under TFG sales at home
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Caldera Energy CEO Thabo Kgogo dies of Covid-19
Companies / Energy
4.
NEF pledges R150m to black industrialists
Companies / Industrials
5.
Lonsa Group buys fibre cementmaker Everite for ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Standard Bank platform provides four-million meals in seven months

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Amazon workers may get second chance to vote for union

Companies

Caldera Energy CEO Thabo Kgogo dies of Covid-19

Companies / Energy

Curro dips as it flags a plunge in first-half profits

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.