Telkom sees signs of pressure for SA’s consumers even as revenue picks up

SA’s third-largest mobile operator, Telkom, says it has returned to revenue growth in its first quarter to end-June, but there are signs customers are under strain, including many opting to switch to prepaid options.

Telkom said revenue grew 3.5% to R10.6bn to end-June, boosted by its mobile business, but the prepaid market remains the driver of new connections, with customer numbers growing by 46.8% to 13.5-million.

Telkom said there was a reluctance among some customers to renew postpaid contracts, with some opting to switch from postpaid to prepaid propositions, while some parts of its business were grappling with flagging investment rates in an economy that is enduring a third Covid-19 wave, with many small businesses having to close their doors.

Mobile service revenue grew 13% to R4.44bn, supported by 36.3% year-on-year growth in active customers to 16.1-million.

Telkom has been focusing on its mobile business as technological changes put pressure on its traditional fixed-line services, and this paid off in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic boosted demand for data as people started working from home.

Telkom said its IT business was hardest hit by the challenging environment, with revenue down 11.8% to R1.8bn due to delayed investment from customers, though it added it saw no significant churn in its existing base.

“Telkom published a solid set of results for the first quarter of the year in a challenging trading and economic environment,” CEO Sipho Maseko said in a statement.

Core profit growth of 7.3% outpaced that of revenue, which Maseko attributed to the group’s cost-containment efforts, and the rise was in spite of an average 6% salary increase across the group.

In morning trade, Telkom's shares were up 2.96% to R43.10, on track for their best day in about two months. Telkom’s shares have risen about 24% since the beginning of 2020, while MTN has gained 38% and Vodacom 19%.

Update: August 4 2021

This article has been updated with share price information.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za