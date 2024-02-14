News & Fox

PODCAST: Why the ANC might be happy polling 40% — it’s not even trying yet

Veteran political writer Sam Mkokeli takes a dim view of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address last week but sees no threat from the established opposition

14 February 2024 - 10:30
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Opinion polls giving the ANC just 45% of the vote ahead of the election are “good for the ANC”, veteran political writer and keen observer Sam Mkokeli tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge.

Just wait until the ruling party’s election machine gets going. At 45% (or 40% or 48%, depending on the poll), given its performance in government, the only way forward when it actually starts campaigning is up.

Mkokeli takes a dim view of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address last week but sees no threat from the established opposition.

He says the multiparty charter – the centre-right election “coalition” of the DA, IFP, FF Plus, ActionSA and smaller parties – may not even survive the campaign intact, let alone be a threat.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm Spotify Google PodcastsApple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Also read:

PODCAST: Gwede Mantashe’s quiet race to build a gas-fired rival to Eskom

Gwede Mantashe has been patiently building not only a case for supplanting coal with another fossil fuel, liquefied natural gas, but has now begun to ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Auctioning the ANC

When you’re under the hammer, dignity and ethics are not luxuries any decent kleptocrat can afford
Opinion
1 week ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Gwede wakes up late while Cyril snores away

The rand/dollar exchange rate tells us all we need to know about the president and his lackeys
Opinion
1 week ago

ROB ROSE: South Africa’s bureaucrats hit peak fire pool

Victimhood is a much more snug fit than accountability
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
The dark side of Stellenbosch University
News & Fox / Trending
2.
Why the health department can’t employ these ...
News & Fox
3.
PODCAST: Why the ANC might be happy polling 40% — ...
News & Fox
4.
PODCAST: Gwede Mantashe’s quiet race to build a ...
News & Fox
5.
Why South Africa’s exploration sector isn’t ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

Court rips veil off ANC patronage web

Politics

Zuma’s MK could slash ANC support in KwaZulu-Natal, poll shows

Politics

WATCH: New parties to look out for in the 2024 elections

Politics

TOM EATON: Ramaphosa wraps crude pitch in childhood magic

Opinion / Columnists

Duduzane Zuma defends spurning his father’s MK Party

Politics

JUSTICE MALALA: Where’s the intelligence?

Opinion / Home & Abroad

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: There’s nothing relatable about the president’s Tintswalo ...

Opinion / Columnists

EFF aims to set up R100bn sovereign wealth fund

Politics

‘Election year risk could hit rand,’ says Standard Bank

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.