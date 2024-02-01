SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Auctioning the ANC
When you’re under the hammer, dignity and ethics are not luxuries any decent kleptocrat can afford
01 February 2024 - 05:00
You can imagine the fun you could have with an ANC auction: a date with Fikile; party swag bags; mothballed “Zuma for President” T-shirts.
Sadly, the reality is far more mundane. Wines and memorabilia went under the hammer at the party’s birthday bash last month, along with a seat next to Cyril Ramaphosa at the gala dinner. Hardly the same as hitting the high notes with Fiks, swathed in the best Dolce & Gabbana that a tenderpreneur can buy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.