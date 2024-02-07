PODCAST: Gwede Mantashe’s quiet race to build a gas-fired rival to Eskom
Gwede Mantashe has been patiently building not only a case for supplanting coal with another fossil fuel, liquefied natural gas, but has now begun to lay down plans and actual tenders for an entire new gas-powered infrastructure
07 February 2024 - 11:00
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Largely hidden by the desperate public discourse over the future of Eskom and electricity in South Africa, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has been patiently building not only a case for supplanting coal with another fossil fuel, liquefied natural gas, or LNG, but has now begun to lay down plans and actual tenders for an entire new gas-powered infrastructure.
It is all still a bit disjointed but in prospect is a vast new industrial undertaking, with new infrastructure and new rules.
Peter Bruce talks to amaBhungane journalist Susan Comrie in this episode of Podcasts From the Edge — she has doggedly and brilliantly stuck with the unfolding gas extravaganza in a series of revealing reports over the past three years.
PODCAST: Gwede Mantashe’s quiet race to build a gas-fired rival to Eskom
Gwede Mantashe has been patiently building not only a case for supplanting coal with another fossil fuel, liquefied natural gas, but has now begun to lay down plans and actual tenders for an entire new gas-powered infrastructure
Largely hidden by the desperate public discourse over the future of Eskom and electricity in South Africa, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has been patiently building not only a case for supplanting coal with another fossil fuel, liquefied natural gas, or LNG, but has now begun to lay down plans and actual tenders for an entire new gas-powered infrastructure.
It is all still a bit disjointed but in prospect is a vast new industrial undertaking, with new infrastructure and new rules.
Peter Bruce talks to amaBhungane journalist Susan Comrie in this episode of Podcasts From the Edge — she has doggedly and brilliantly stuck with the unfolding gas extravaganza in a series of revealing reports over the past three years.
What she reveals is staggering.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Google Podcasts| Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
JUSTICE MALALA: Gwede wakes up late while Cyril snores away
Deadline extended for comment on new energy plan
ROB ROSE: South Africa’s bureaucrats hit peak fire pool
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SA mining offers investors a solid ‘balance sheet’, says Mantashe
Deadline extended for comment on new energy plan
Tackling noise-induced hearing loss, sit-ins and accidents: miners’ health in ...
EDITORIAL: It’s the scoreboard that matters, Ramaphosa, not the promises
EDITORIAL: Climate Commission’s disinformation battle
EDITORIAL: ‘Neanderthal’ IRP admits power failure, if little else
TRACEY DAVIES: Twisting the truth about Komati
Three more energy procurement rounds before year’s end, says Mantashe
PETER BRUCE: Buyers beware: that deal may not be a deal after all
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.