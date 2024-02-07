News & Fox

PODCAST: Gwede Mantashe’s quiet race to build a gas-fired rival to Eskom

Gwede Mantashe has been patiently building not only a case for supplanting coal with another fossil fuel, liquefied natural gas, but has now begun to lay down plans and actual tenders for an entire new gas-powered infrastructure

07 February 2024 - 11:00
Largely hidden by the desperate public discourse over the future of Eskom and electricity in South Africa, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has been patiently building not only a case for supplanting coal with another fossil fuel, liquefied natural gas, or LNG, but has now begun to lay down plans and actual tenders for an entire new gas-powered infrastructure.

It is all still a bit disjointed but in prospect is a vast new industrial undertaking, with new infrastructure and new rules.

Peter Bruce talks to amaBhungane journalist Susan Comrie in this episode of Podcasts From the Edge — she has doggedly and brilliantly stuck with the unfolding gas extravaganza in a series of revealing reports over the past three years.

What she reveals is staggering.

JUSTICE MALALA: Gwede wakes up late while Cyril snores away

The rand/dollar exchange rate tells us all we need to know about the president and his lackeys
Opinion
8 hours ago

Deadline extended for comment on new energy plan

The mineral resources department says there will now be a one-month delay in finalising the IRP 2023, which had originally been set for the end of May
National
1 day ago

ROB ROSE: South Africa’s bureaucrats hit peak fire pool

Victimhood is a much more snug fit than accountability
Opinion
1 week ago
