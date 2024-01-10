EDITORIAL: ‘Neanderthal’ IRP admits power failure, if little else
It just adds an extra layer to the ANC game of delaying decisions
Perhaps one of the few remarkable elements of South Africa’s new integrated resource plan (IRP), which emerged in the first few weeks of this year, is the extent to which it concedes that whatever promises the politicians make, our electricity system is broken.
The new IRP — which lays out the country’s energy blueprint until 2050 — concedes that there will be “unserved energy” for the next four years. In other words, despite the frequent promises by energy minister Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa that load-shedding will soon be a thing of the past, the truth is it’s not going anywhere until 2028 at least...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.