Load-shedding relief ‘not a political plot’
Break from blackouts seen as win for government-business partnership
12 May 2024 - 05:55
Energy Council of South Africa CEO James Mackay has dismissed suggestions that the suspension of load-shedding for more than a month now is due to political pressure and the upcoming elections.
“It’s not a conspiracy theory. We are having, I think, a combination of good work coming together. Yes, the system remains unreliable... Certainly, there is an element of goodwill, things like addressing tube failures and the like that make a big contribution. But at the end of the day, this is not political pressure and electioneering. It’s a genuine move along this pathway that has been well-defined.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.