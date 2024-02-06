Tackling noise-induced hearing loss, sit-ins and accidents: miners’ health in the spotlight
The industry’s safety record regresses after Impala accident
06 February 2024 - 14:11
The mining industry’s safety record regressed in 2023 with the death of 13 mineworkers at Impala Platinum’s Rustenburg 11 shaft in November.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Investing in African Mining Indaba on Tuesday, chair of the Minerals Council SA’s CEO of the Zero Harm Forum, Japie Fullard, said fatalities in the industry should be zero given its aim of ensuring employees return home safely daily...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.