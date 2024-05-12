SAM MKOKELI: DA closes door on ready-to-pay customers
If it were a retailer, it would put a ‘right-wing customers only’ sign at the door
What would the DA be like if it were a business? Here is an enterprise choosing not to grow, yet there is a sea of ready-to-pay clients. The DA blew up under former leaders Tony Leon and Helen Zille, and plateaued in the early 20 percents, having recorded a marginal drop under Mmusi Maimane.
For a party that moved from 12% to 16% and 22.23% in three successive elections since 2004, it looks like it is in a plateau, where it can only move marginally around the early 20s. It looks like it is doing everything to chase away new voters. If it were a retailer, it would put up a “right-wing customers only” sign at the door...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.