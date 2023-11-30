SANDF bloated by the brass
SANDF loses the wrong people in retrenchments while it’s top heavy with generals
30 November 2023 - 05:00
“Rearranging the deck chairs while the ship is sinking” is how one former general described the department of defence’s latest appointments and promotions of about 80 colonels and naval captains.
The department’s financial woes have been highlighted repeatedly during briefings to parliamentary committees and in media reports. The urgent need for reorganisation to cut back on units, capabilities and people to trim down the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been widely expressed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.