News & Fox

PODCAST: When will Brics actually do something?

22 August 2023 - 08:59
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

The Brics summit in Johannesburg this week is a giant talk shop.

Go back to the formation of the Non-Aligned Movement in the late 1950s and you’ll find much of today’s grand talk about a New World Order lying, word for word, under decades of dust.

So why should things be different now? It is hard to find anything concrete, or even interesting, in any of the rhetoric in the lead-up to the summit.

There’ll be no new currency to trip up the dollar. And how will the Brics decide on new membership? What are the rules? Do human rights play a part? If they do how are the Chinese and Russians members? And what about trade?

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday night we had exported R450bn worth of goods to China, the US, Germany, Japan, and India. What he didn’t say is that the Brics members in that list trade like they were our new colonisers — they take minerals and send us back the finished goods. Still, let's hope they all have a great party.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm Spotify Google PodcastsApple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Pretoria to push for Brics expansion

President Cyril Ramaphosa says expanding Brics is key to the emerging markets group to achieve its goals of promoting multilateralism
National
1 day ago

READ IN FULL: Brics alliance is in SA’s national interest

Being a Brics member has created positive opportunities for SA and the rest of Africa
National
1 day ago

SA to use Brics summit to push for own-currency trade

Brics representative in SA Anil Sooklal says ‘We have a multipolar global trading system today far different from the trading system of 20 years ago’
World
19 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
PODCAST: When will Brics actually do something?
News & Fox
2.
CCC’s Chamisa defiant on eve of Zimbabwe poll
News & Fox
3.
WATCH: How Tshwane’s water is cleaned
News & Fox
4.
Zim elections: ‘It’s the calm before the storm’
News & Fox
5.
Advertising giants on the 2023 FM AdFocus Awards ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

WATCH: Ramaphosa briefs the nation ahead of Brics summit

National

This is what you should know about Brics

World

‘Make the world feel comfortable and safe,’ Bheki Cele tells SAPS

World

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in SA for Brics summit

National

SA ‘must put its own interests first’: head of the SA Brics Business Council

Business

AYABONGA CAWE: Remember the Lusaka declaration as Brics unfolds in SA

Opinion / Columnists

Brics bank considers R18bn loan for Transnet to upgrade locomotives

National

Xi Jinping’s SA visit is chance to deepen collaboration, says Cyril Ramaphosa

National

Morocco is not seeking Brics membership, says state media

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.