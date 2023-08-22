CCC’s Chamisa defiant on eve of Zimbabwe poll
Opposition leader says he will ‘not allow Mngangagwa to steal the election again’
Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, says he will not allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to steal the polls again.
He told his supporters at a rally at Freedom Square in the capital, Harare, on Monday August 21 that he will not allow a repeat of 2018. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.