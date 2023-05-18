Features / Cover Story

What SA’s top asset managers would do with R5m

If you haven’t already done so, is it time to externalise your savings? Or is it too late to panic? We asked three top portfolio managers what they would do with R5m now

18 May 2023 - 05:03 Paul Theron, ZWELAKHE MNGUNI and Delphine Govender

Paul Theron: Externalise now

A family that has R5m to invest should move it all offshore at once. When you’ve done that, invest the money in a balanced portfolio of US-listed blue-chip stocks...

