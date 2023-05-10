News & Fox

PODCAST: Leadership is about the country, not the party

10 May 2023 - 09:53

The one lesson we can take out of the mess in the Johannesburg City Council is that leadership in local government doesn’t always come with a mayoral chain.

The DA is stuck with the notion that because it's the biggest party it should also be the mayor. But that’s being in large.

Leadership is something else.

As the biggest party in so many vital situations the DA should understand its job is, first, to provide local government stability. It doesn’t matter who the mayor is.

And it won’t always matter who the premier is and Cyril Ramaphosa has shown us it certainly doesn’t matter who the president is. “Before you are a leader,” General Electric CEO Jack Welch said, “success is all about growing others.”

What matters is the country.

Join the discussion:

