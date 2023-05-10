Opinion / Home & Abroad

JUSTICE MALALA: How Panyaza Lesufi misread the room

The ANC Gauteng leader discovers not everyone in the party likes his coalition politics

10 May 2023 - 06:00 Justice Malala

In what is surely a harbinger of things to come, the ANC has formed a coalition with the EFF in the City of Joburg. The coalition has installed a new puppet mayor to replace the previous, failed puppet mayor it had agreed on.

Danger lies ahead for the ANC, though, as it canoodles with the EFF. That’s because the ANC is itself a coalition and, on top of that, is in a tripartite coalition with Cosatu and the SACP. If ANC Gauteng leader Panyaza Lesufi — supported by many top figures in the party — understood this, he would not be leading the ANC into a coalition with the EFF without care and deep reflection...

