As more companies join the secondary exchange, A2X is considering taking the incumbent JSE head-on
The ANC Gauteng leader discovers not everyone in the party likes his coalition politics
Investigative journalism centre concerned that arrests are imminent
The state-owned entity has guzzled R8.4bn in taxpayer bailouts in the past five years, and there’s only a 68% chance that a parcel you post will even arrive where it’s meant to. Is the liquidation of ...
The northernmost province of South Africa is best known — among both locals and international visitors — as the home of the Kruger National Park. But it has much more to offer
In what is surely a harbinger of things to come, the ANC has formed a coalition with the EFF in the City of Joburg. The coalition has installed a new puppet mayor to replace the previous, failed puppet mayor it had agreed on.
Danger lies ahead for the ANC, though, as it canoodles with the EFF. That’s because the ANC is itself a coalition and, on top of that, is in a tripartite coalition with Cosatu and the SACP. If ANC Gauteng leader Panyaza Lesufi — supported by many top figures in the party — understood this, he would not be leading the ANC into a coalition with the EFF without care and deep reflection...
JUSTICE MALALA: How Panyaza Lesufi misread the room
The ANC Gauteng leader discovers not everyone in the party likes his coalition politics
