KILLING FIELDS
It’s murder being a man in South Africa
In a country with a murder rate six times the global average, seven out of eight victims are men — researchers call it ‘South Africa’s male homicide epidemic hiding in plain sight’
It’s fair to say that South African men don’t have the best reputation. Violence, drunkenness, misogyny and dishonesty are their defining characteristics, if you believe the media’s broad brushstrokes.
In millions of individual cases the truth is different, and in one vital area the generalisation overlooks a phenomenon that attracts much less attention than recidivist rapists and deadbeat dads: what researchers have called “South Africa’s male homicide epidemic hiding in plain sight”...
