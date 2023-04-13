News & Fox

KILLING FIELDS

It’s murder being a man in South Africa

In a country with a murder rate six times the global average, seven out of eight victims are men — researchers call it ‘South Africa’s male homicide epidemic hiding in plain sight’

13 April 2023 - 05:00 Dave Chambers

It’s fair to say that South African men don’t have the best reputation. Violence, drunkenness, misogyny and dishonesty are their defining characteristics, if you believe the media’s broad brushstrokes.

In millions of individual cases the truth is different, and in one vital area the generalisation overlooks a phenomenon that attracts much less attention than recidivist rapists and deadbeat dads: what researchers have called “South Africa’s male homicide epidemic hiding in plain sight”...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.