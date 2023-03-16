Sun is back with a bang — and its shares are still seen as cheap, even with an almost 60% rally over the past year
The time for urgent action is now, Mupita insists, adding that the country is staring over the edge of a cliff
The PIC wants its R4.3bn investment back but there won't be much of it left by the time the court case is over
The pressure is on new electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to end load-shedding. His backers believe he’s the real deal, and up to the task. If they’re wrong, the consequences could be ...
Chef and restaurateur Luke Dale Roberts is revamping his portfolio of restaurants to reflect Cape Town’s unquenchable appetite, and Joburg’s attention deficit problem
“The time to speak truth to power is now,” says Ralph Mupita, CEO of cellular firm MTN. “Doing nothing at this point will lead to a failed state. We need to do something radical because the moment is here, and we have to seize it.”
Mupita’s warning, elaborated on to the FM after MTN’s annual results this week, wasn’t an off-the-cuff sentiment, expressed while shooting the breeze about data speeds...
ROB ROSE: South African crime ‘the worst in Africa’
